EKWB Unveils One Plexi/One Acetal for Gigabyte Z490

EKWB, the premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is releasing its first of many Momentum Monoblocks for Intel Z490 chipset-based motherboards – the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master. This monoblock is specifically engineered in Plexi and Acetal versions for the Aorus Z490 Master motherboard from Gigabyte. The addressable D-RGB LED in the Plexi monoblock is compatible with Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 control and offers full lighting customization for every single diode at any given time. This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 1200 Series Processors. The monoblock is covering the entire VRM section of the Aorus Z490 Master motherboard.

EKWB One Plexi/One Acetal for Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master!

This monoblock boasts the latest generation Velocity cooling engine, used on the EK Quantum Lineup, to ensure the best possible CPU cooling without reducing flow to other components. It cools the CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with an excellent solution for high and stable overclocks. Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master D-RGB features high flow design and can be easily used in systems with weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings. The Plexi version of this monoblock also comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning, which connects to a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB addressable header which is called D_LED (Addressable LED Strip Headers) on the Aorus Z490 Master.

Bringing Back the Acetal Version

The monoblock is made in two variants, with both sporting nickel-plated electrolytic copper base, while its top is CNC-machined out of either high-quality cast-acrylic or durable black POM acetal. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are all pre-installed and allow for easy and fast installation of the monoblock. The acetal version offers NO RGB support whatsoever, and it comes with an all-new matte black finish.

A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5 V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the Plexi version of the monoblock. It connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header, or it can be connected to any other supported 5 V 3-pin LED controller. This product is compatible with Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is to be aligned with the +5 V marking on the D_LED header.

Price & Availability

EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master D-RGB monoblocks are made in Slovenia, Europe, and are readily available for pre-order through the EKWB Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This Quantum Line monoblock will start shipping on August 25, 2020. In the table below, you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP), VAT included.

EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master D-RGB – Plexi €169.90

EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Master D-RGB – Acetal €169.90

For more information, you can check out the official EKWB website via the link here!

