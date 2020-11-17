EKWB Releases the EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB AIO

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), a premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is expanding its All-In-One portfolio with the new EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB. This latest AIO cooler comes with six fans instead of just three, making it ideal for users who prefer their fans in a push-pull regime for improved performance. The Elite version of EK-AIO also boasts a more sophisticated design thanks to the glossy Black Nickel finish of the pump cover.

In the first quarter of 2020, EK launched its first true All-In-One cooler- the EK-AIO D-RGB. It came in three different sizes featuring a simple plug-and-play design and fully customizable D-RGB lighting, making it ideal for first-time users while also catering to more demanding customers. The EK-AIO soon became one of EK’s best selling products, which is why the company decided to go even further with the development of its All-In-One CPU liquid cooling solutions and introduce the EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB.

EKWB EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB AIO

The EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB with the 360 mm size radiator, just like the initial EK-AIO 360 D-RGB, is ready to provide ample cooling power even for the toughest processors on the market. Whether you are into heavy overclocking or wish to have a silent PC, the 360 mm radiator can provide both simultaneously. An AIO of this size would need an ATX-sized case that is ready to fit the 360 mm radiator and six EK-Vardar fans.

Features

Powerful Pump

The robust SPC-style pump is upgraded for higher RPMs. It ensures sufficient coolant flow through a dense copper fin structure, delivering optimal performance compared to its class of AIO products currently on the market. A sizeable pump housing indicates the quality of the pump that promises durability alongside smooth and quiet operation. The glossy Black Nickel cover of the pump unit boasts an elegant look with the subtle hint of D-RGB effects showing through the EK badge.

Fierce Fans

The included addressable D-RGB Vardar fans are high-static pressure cooling fans, designed and built primarily for radiator use in liquid cooling systems. The perfectly balanced, milky-colored, 7-blade rotor design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining a low noise profile throughout the fan’s whole operational range. There is a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs under the motor hub, ensuring perfect light diffusion, even in broad daylight.

The EK-AIO Elite comes with six Vardar fans, which can be utilized to create a push-pull configuration or, if there isn’t enough space, a better airflow when three fans are positioned inside the chassis.

Cable management

To help manage the cables of EK-Vardar fans, the EK-AIO Elite unit comes with an included EK-Hub, offering multi-connection with up to seven sets of addressable RGB headers and PWM headers. The EK-Hub will help you neatly organize the Push-Pull fan configuration.

Robust Radiator

A high-grade 27 mm-thick aluminum radiator with 12 channels is ensuring cooling efficiency. The thickness, or better yet slimness of the radiator, makes this EK-AIO compatible with most of the popular cases. The stylish black radiator, while being slim, is being efficiently utilized since its core has almost the same thickness as its outer body.

Price & Availability

The EKWB EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB is designed in Slovenia, Europe, and made in China. It is available for pre-order directly through the EK Online Store for €201.58 with an estimated shipping date of November 30, 2020. The pre-orders are limited to 200 units only so if you want to learn more about this new AIO cooler, check out the official product website below:

