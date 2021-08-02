EKWB Unveil SFF Quantum Pump-Reservoir Combo Units

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the upcoming release of a new Quantum line of small form factor pump-reservoir combo units. They come in well-known FLT form that makes them even easier to fit in tight spaces. The pump-reservoir combos come in both genuine D5 and DDC variants, as well as a body variant if you intend to use a DDC or D5 pump that you already own. EK-Quantum products come with sophisticated 5 V D-RGB addressable LEDs, which can be controlled through your motherboard RGB control software.

EKWB SFF Quantum Pump-Reservoir Combo Units

These pump-res combos are very similar to the EK-Quantum Kinetic 120 units but come in an even smaller form – 80mm. This makes them extremely convenient for small form factor builds and wherever space is an issue. The unit features standard 120 mm and 80 mm fan mounting holes for maximum flexibility during the installation. The side of the unit has two more M4 threaded screw holes, 65 mm apart, that are also present on the EK-Loop Uni Pump Reservoir Brackets, which are sold separately.

The EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT pump-reservoir combos come with three G1/4″ ports on the front and four on the left side for ample tube routing options. A digital (addressable) 3-pin 5 V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the reservoirs and combos and connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header or to any other supported 5 V 3-pin addressable LED controller. This product is compatible with all major motherboard manufacturers’ D-RGB control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the RGB header.

Where Can I Learn More?

The EK-Quantum Kinetic 80 pump-reservoir combos are available to order now through the EKWB Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. – For more information, you can check out the official product website links below:

EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 80 D5 PWM D-RGB – Plexi – €179.90

EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 80 DDC PWM D-RGB – Plexi – €179.90

EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 80 D5/DDC Body D-RGB – Plexi – €119.90

