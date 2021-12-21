EKWB Unveil its New Torque Series Fittings With a Genuine Gold Finish

It has been about two years since EK Water Blocks (EKWB) introduced Torque fittings to the market, and since then, their popularity has been exponentially increasing. These fittings became the go-to solution for many high-profile modders and enthusiasts. EK, the premium water cooling gear manufacturer, has promised to continue evolving and expanding its fitting lineup with new models and finishes. The latest addition to the Quantum Line fittings, named Gold, was just introduced. EKWB has expanded its fitting portfolio with 30 new products and more is yet to come since every single extender and new fitting will become available with the Gold plating. The entire lineup of fittings and adapters is made of CNC-machined brass and then treated with nickel-plating, followed by a second, genuine gold plating.

EBWB Torque Series Fittings With Genuine Gold Finish

In announcing their launch, EKWB has confirmed the following products which are now available in the new genuine gold finish:

EK-Quantum Torque Gold HDC Fittings

EK-Quantum Torque HDC are hard-tube compression fittings designed for use with solid tubing such as Acrylic, PETG, and glass. They are available in three dimensions compatible with 12, 14, and 16 mm outer diameter hard tubing.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold STC Fittings

EK-Quantum Torque STC are soft-tube compression fittings compatible with PVC, EPDM, Norprene, silicone, or any other type of flexible tubing. They are available in three dimensions compatible with 10/13, 10/16, and 12/16 mm diameter (ID/OD) soft tubing.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Rotary Angled Adapters

The EK-Quantum Torque rotary angled adapters have a cylindrical shape. They are made to be very sturdy with a tight revolvable joint to avoid flex, thanks to customers’ feedback. Machined out of a solid piece of brass, they use G1/4″ threads and have three variations – revolvable 90° adapter fitting, revolvable 45° adapter, and revolvable T adapter fitting with G1/4″ threads that all serve a different purpose. The T adapter fitting can be used for setting up drain ports or for parallel connection between components.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Static Extenders

They are commonly used to extend a G1/4″ port from a block, radiator, or any other liquid-cooling component in order to ease the process of connecting to other components and having fewer bends or inaccessible fittings at tight places. Available in several different lengths, and in male-male, male-female, and female-female G1/4″ port configurations.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Rotary Extenders

Premium revolvable extender interconnects with male threads on both ends. Used for connecting two water cooling components. Available in male-male and male-female configurations.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Plugs

Premium Quantum G1/4″ plugs for closing the unused ports on your water cooling equipment. They come in several forms, one with an EK-Badge.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Splitters

Simple cylinder-shaped adapter fitting with 3 (three) G1/4″ Female threads. This product is useful for splitting or combining the liquid flow in your loop.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Static FF Angled Adapters

These adapters allow the connection of two fittings, adapters, or extenders with male G1/4″ threads to extend tubing possibilities in your water-cooled system. Often used to avoid bending tubes or make fewer bends by utilizing these adapters as an interconnect. They come in 45 and 90-degree angles.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Rotary Offsets

Premium revolvable male+female threaded offset adapter fittings. Commonly used to distance or offset G1/4″ ports in tight spaces or to perfectly align hard tubing to another port in order to have aesthetically pleasant parallel tubing. They come in 3, 7, and 14 mm in length.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Micro Static Extenders

Just as regular static extenders, used to extend a port from a water cooling product, only in an even smaller diameter when the width of the extender really matters to clear an obstacle.

EK-Quantum Torque Gold Micro HDP 12

Push-in hard-tube fittings designed for use with 12 mm solid tubing such as Acrylic and PETG. They are stealthy and made to be as small as possible, and with NO added branding at all. They are engineered specifically for captive tubing – like runs between two GPU water blocks, or from a GPU to the distro plate.

Price & Availability

The EK-Quantum Torque Gold series fittings are available to pre-order now directly through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. – Consumers can expect the following prices:

EK-Quantum Torque HDC 12 – Gold 11.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque HDC 14 – Gold 11.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque HDC 16 – Gold 12.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque STC 10/13 – Gold 11.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque STC 10/16 – Gold 11.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque STC 12/16 – Gold 12.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary 45° – Gold 15.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary 90° – Gold 15.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary T – Gold 15.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MF 7 – Gold 7.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MF 14 – Gold 8.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MF 28 – Gold 9.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MM 7 – Gold 7.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MM 14 – Gold 8.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static MM 28 – Gold 9.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Static FF 14 – Gold 8.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Rotary MF 14 – Gold 11.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Extender Rotary MM 14 – Gold 11.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Plug w/Badge – Gold 8.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Plug – Gold 8.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Splitter 3F T – Gold 10.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Static FF 45° – Gold 9.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Static FF 90° – Gold 9.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary Offset 3 – Gold 15.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary Offset 7 – Gold 18.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Rotary Offset 14 – Gold 19.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Micro Extender Static MM 7 – Gold 6.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Micro Extender Static MF 7 – Gold 5.90 €

EK-Quantum Torque Micro HDP 12 – Gold 7.40 €

EK-Quantum Torque Micro Plug – Gold 4.90 €

