EKWB Unveils its New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero Monoblock

EKWB, a premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, has announced the release of a new Momentum Monoblock for ROG Maximus XII Hero – an Intel Z490 chipset-based motherboard. The EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Maximus XII Hero monoblock is made available in Plexi and Acetal versions. The Plexi model is featuring addressable D-RGB LEDs compatible with ASUS AURA Sync software that offers full lighting customization for every single diode, at any given time.

EKWB ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero Monoblock

This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 1200 Series Processors. The monoblock is covering the entire VRM section of the ROG Maximus XII Hero motherboard. This monoblock boasts the latest generation Velocity cooling engine, used in the EK Quantum Lineup to ensure the best possible CPU cooling without reducing flow to other components. It cools the CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with an excellent solution for high and stable overclocks.

Like every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum Maximus XII Hero features a high flow design, easily used in systems with weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings. The Plexi version of this monoblock comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning, which connects to a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB addressable header on the ROG Maximus XII Hero.

Matte Black Non-RGB Acetal Version

The monoblock is made in two variants, with both sporting nickel-plated electrolytic copper base, while the top is CNC-machined out of either high-quality cast-acrylic or durable black POM acetal. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are all pre-installed and allow for easy and fast installation of the monoblock. The acetal version offers NO RGB support whatsoever, and it comes in an all-new matte black finish.

A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5 V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the Plexi version of the monoblock. It connects to the motherboard’s ADD_GEN2 header, or it can be connected to any other supported 5 V 3-pin LED controller. This product is compatible with ASUS AURA Sync software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the ADD_GEN2 header. EK makes sure that there are no LED hotspots by employing an acetal cover for the LEDs as proper LED implementation is one of the key principles in EK design.

Price & Availability

EK-Quantum Momentum Maximus XII Hero monoblocks are made in Slovenia, Europe. The Plexi model is available for order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. The Acetal version will start shipping on November 4, 2020.

EK-Quantum Momentum Maximus XII Hero D-RGB – Plexi €169.90

EK-Quantum Momentum Maximus XII Hero – Acetal €169.90

