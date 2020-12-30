EKWB Unveils Water Blocks for ASUS 3070 ROG STRIX GPUs

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), a leading computer cooling solutions provider, is ready to offer its premium high-performance GPU water block for ASUS ROG 3070 Strix graphics cards. This new block is named EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070 D-RGB and it shares the same backplate with the 3080/3090 Vector Strix water block. It also comes in two versions – with Plexi and Acetal top.

EKWB Water Blocks for ASUS 3070 ROG STRIX Graphics Cards

The EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070 D-RGB water block is compatible with ROG Strix RTX 3070 graphics cards. This Vector water block actively cools the GPU, VRAM (at the front), MOSFETs in the VRM (voltage regulation module), PWM controller, and all the chokes including the input rail. The water block makes contact with every single inductor to suppress any potential coil whine.

These newly developed water blocks also feature optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them. Additionally, the new design allows the copper cold plate to cover almost the entire length of the PCB, cooling even less important components for maximum efficiency.

The EK-Quantum Vector Strix Series water blocks use an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design, which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restriction, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings, and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance when used in any given coolant flow orientation.

Fin array is populated by 28 microfins with 0.6mm wide microchannels that provide optimal cooling performance, without unnecessary flow restrictions or clogging hazards. These 2nd generation Vector GPU water blocks also feature plexi terminals that match the top plexi version and acetal terminals for acetal top models. The watertight sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-rings, while brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure.

Compatibility

In announcing the launch of this new water block design, EKWB has confirmed compatibility with the following ASUS ROG Strix graphics cards:

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-WHITE

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-WHITE

Price & Availability

The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3070 D-RGB water blocks are made and assembled in Slovenia, Europe, and are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and dedicated reseller network. These water blocks are expected to ship out in late January. In the table below, you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) and product links below.

EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070 D-RGB – Nickel + Plexi 174.90€

EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070 D-RGB – Nickel + Acetal 169.90€

EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070/3080/3090 Backplate – Black 42.90€

EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3070/3080/3090 Backplate – Nickel 49.90€

What do you think? Do you use a water block for your graphics card cooling? – Let us know in the comments!