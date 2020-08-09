Elder Scrolls Online Free to Play During QuakeCon
Peter Donnell / 9 mins ago
I’m a little late to the party bringing this news to you, so my apologies if you’ve missed out on a couple of days action. However, during the QuakeCon event, which is currently streaming digitally on Twitch in light of the Coronavirus calling off the actual convention, Elder Scrolls Online will remain free to play.
Elder Scrolls Online
The free to play event gives you plenty of time to get stuck into the world of Tamriel. Obviously, with the game now being out for many years, there’s a wealth of content for you to explore too. The event gives you access to the ESO base game, as well as the four original classes, 24 unique zones and that even includes their Morrowind expansion. Even cooler is that it also gives you the Dark Heart of Skyrim quest starter “Greymoor Prologue” and if that doesn’t keep you entertained this week, nothing will. You’ll also get 500 crowns to spend in-game, which is enough for a fancy hat or a cheaper mount.
How Long?
The event actually started a couple of days ago, but it is set to continue right through until August 19th at 3pm BST on Xbox One, PC, and Mac. However, PlayStation 4 owners can play until August 20th at 3PM.
Where?
Simply head on over to the free play page and choose which platform you wish to play on. You can do that at this link here!
SAVE ON GREYMOOR
During QuakeCon, you can also save up to 35% on ESO’s latest Chapter, The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor (including the Greymoor Standard Edition, Upgrade, and Collector’s Editions).
If you’re an existing player ready to explore the city of Solitude and surrounding holds, the Greymoor Upgrade gives you access to the new zone (Western Skyrim), the Antiquities system, and the Dark Heart of Skyrim questline. However, if you’re new to ESO, the Greymoor Standard Edition includes the Chapter detailed above and the full base game, Morrowind Chapter, Summerset Chapter, and Elsweyr Chapter. That’s hundreds of hours of quests, exploration, and stories—all 35% off!
Finally, as a new player, you can also pick up The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition at up to 50% off during the sale period, giving you access to the full base game and Morrowind Chapter—a great first step into the ever-expanding world of Tamriel.
Sale Event Times
- Greymoor PC/Mac
- North America—August 11 @ 6PM BST
- Europe—August 11 @ 6PM BST
- Standard Edition PC/Mac
- North America—August 25 @ 6PM BST
- Europe—August 25 @ 6PM BST
- Greymoor Stadia
- North America—August 19 @ 1PM BST
- Europe— August 19 @ 1PM BST
- Standard Edition Stadia
- North America— August 19 @ 8AM BST
- Europe— August 19 @ 8AM BST
- Greymoor Xbox One
- North America—August 11 @ 11AM BST
- Europe—August 11 @ 11AM BST
- Standard Edition Xbox One
- North America—August 24 @ 11AM BST
- Europe—August 24 @ 11AM BST
- Greymoor PlayStation®4
- North America—August 19 @ 8AM BST
- Europe—August 19 @ 12AM BST
- Standard Edition PlayStation®4
- North America—August 19 @ 8AM BST
- Europe—August 19 @ 12AM BST
Visit our Buy Now page right now to make the most out of this sale.
CROWN PACK SALE
Also starting now, you can enjoy big-time discounts on Crown Packs for all platforms during the event period, including:
- 21,000—40% off
- 14,000—35% off
- 5,500—30% off
- 3,000—25% off
- 1,500—20% off