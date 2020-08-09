Elder Scrolls Online Free to Play During QuakeCon

I’m a little late to the party bringing this news to you, so my apologies if you’ve missed out on a couple of days action. However, during the QuakeCon event, which is currently streaming digitally on Twitch in light of the Coronavirus calling off the actual convention, Elder Scrolls Online will remain free to play.

Elder Scrolls Online

The free to play event gives you plenty of time to get stuck into the world of Tamriel. Obviously, with the game now being out for many years, there’s a wealth of content for you to explore too. The event gives you access to the ESO base game, as well as the four original classes, 24 unique zones and that even includes their Morrowind expansion. Even cooler is that it also gives you the Dark Heart of Skyrim quest starter “Greymoor Prologue” and if that doesn’t keep you entertained this week, nothing will. You’ll also get 500 crowns to spend in-game, which is enough for a fancy hat or a cheaper mount.

How Long?

The event actually started a couple of days ago, but it is set to continue right through until August 19th at 3pm BST on Xbox One, PC, and Mac. However, PlayStation 4 owners can play until August 20th at 3PM.

Where?

SAVE ON GREYMOOR

During QuakeCon, you can also save up to 35% on ESO’s latest Chapter, The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor (including the Greymoor Standard Edition, Upgrade, and Collector’s Editions).

If you’re an existing player ready to explore the city of Solitude and surrounding holds, the Greymoor Upgrade gives you access to the new zone (Western Skyrim), the Antiquities system, and the Dark Heart of Skyrim questline. However, if you’re new to ESO, the Greymoor Standard Edition includes the Chapter detailed above and the full base game, Morrowind Chapter, Summerset Chapter, and Elsweyr Chapter. That’s hundreds of hours of quests, exploration, and stories—all 35% off!

Finally, as a new player, you can also pick up The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition at up to 50% off during the sale period, giving you access to the full base game and Morrowind Chapter—a great first step into the ever-expanding world of Tamriel.

Sale Event Times

Greymoor PC/Mac North America—August 11 @ 6PM BST Europe—August 11 @ 6PM BST

Standard Edition PC/Mac North America—August 25 @ 6PM BST Europe—August 25 @ 6PM BST

Greymoor Stadia North America—August 19 @ 1PM BST Europe— August 19 @ 1PM BST

Standard Edition Stadia North America— August 19 @ 8AM BST Europe— August 19 @ 8AM BST

Greymoor Xbox One North America—August 11 @ 11AM BST Europe—August 11 @ 11AM BST

Standard Edition Xbox One North America—August 24 @ 11AM BST Europe—August 24 @ 11AM BST

Greymoor PlayStation®4 North America—August 19 @ 8AM BST Europe—August 19 @ 12AM BST

Standard Edition PlayStation®4 North America—August 19 @ 8AM BST Europe—August 19 @ 12AM BST



CROWN PACK SALE

