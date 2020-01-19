Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Takes us Back to Skyrim

Many of you will be aware I’m a fan of Elder Scroll Online. If I’m not reviewing products and I’m still at my PC, it’s a pretty safe bet I’m playing ESO. After the year-long adventure that was Elswyr, it looks like they’re set to repeat the success of the format.

“In the Dark Heart of Skyrim, you can experience a new year-long adventure, beginning with the upcoming Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack and continuing through the Greymoor Chapter and beyond. You can experience the entire massive story in these upcoming releases” – ESO

First, we’ll get a DLC dungeon pack called Harrowstorm. This will kick off the main storyline for Greymoor too. I’m sure that’ll be in the crown store for people to buy, and also included in ESO+ subscriptions as standard.

Following that, Greymoor Chapter will be released, which is a paid expansion and can be purchased here. Of course, those who buy early will be able to unlock some neat in-game items immediately.

“Stop a powerful Vampire Lord from enslaving Tamriel in the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a gothic tale of sinister secrets and deadly betrayals. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is the next stage in the epic story that begins with the Harrowstorm DLC and continues throughout the entire year.” – ESO

Check out the trailer below.

That’s not all though, as you’ll get another dungeon pack in Q3, and a DLC story zone in Q4. Keep in mind, Northern Elswyr was the paid expansion last year, which Southern Elswyr was included as part of the base game later in the year. It seems then, we’re in for a similar format for 2020.

HARROWSTORM

The Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline begins with the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC, kicking off as soon as this February. Featuring two new dungeons, Harrowstorm has you contend with a supernatural storm in Icereach and explore the depths of Unhallowed Grave. As you discover the dark forces that threaten Skryim, the events of this DLC will lead directly into the Greymoor Chapter.

GREYMOOR

Supernatural harrowstorms plague Western Skyrim, and dark beasts, led by a powerful Vampire Lord, devour souls to further their mysterious plans. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, ESO’s newest Chapter, you must defend the besieged Nords and uncover the evil behind this monstrous resurgence.

This Chapter brings all-new adventures to ESO players, including:

A new zone to explore: Western Skyrim

A gothic main story quest line that ties into the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure

An intriguing new system: Antiquities

A massive new 12-player Trial: Kyne’s Aegis

New world events: Harrowstorms

New delves, public dungeons, and stand-alone quests

Updates and quality-of-life improvements including a rework of the Vampire Skill Line (free for all ESO players)

Release Date

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is coming to PC/Mac on May 18th and Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 2nd. Remember, Harrowstorm releases in February (date not yet revealed).