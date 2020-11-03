Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth Out Now on PC

Is it that time of year already? It seems like it was only a few months ago we started the Dark Heart of Skyrim content, a year-long journey in The Elder Scrolls Online that is about to come to its conclusion. The ESO Markarth story zone and DLC launched yesterday on PC and Stadia, albeit with some server downtime, it’s really only hitting its stride today.

Of course, this release also marked the much anticipated Update 28, which saw a vast number of changes to the game, as well as the addition of some fantastic new features.

The Update 28 base game patch that brings new features and bug fixes for all ESO players, completely free. Chiefly, Update 28 brings with it the Item Set Collection. With this new feature, players can add hundreds of ESO’s item sets to their Collections and reconstruct them. This new system will allow players to free up much-needed inventory, bank, or coffer space since almost every set in Tamriel can now be safely “stored” in Collections.

What’s New?

Two new zones to explore: the Reach and Arkthzand Caverns Packed full of new quests, characters, and challenges

The conclusion to the Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline

New rewards, including item sets, Achievements, and collectables

A new solo arena: Vateshran Hollows

The new Item Set Collection system

New quality-of-life improvements

And more!

Honestly, I went to my player home last night and emptied out vast amounts of old trial gear. It’s great to get some space back so thanks ZOS!

Markarth

Markarth takes players to the wilds of the Reach to gather a band of unlikely allies and confront a Vampire Lord and his ancient army. Within the DLC and free base game update, players will explore the Reach and Arkthzand Caverns zones, and experience new quests, characters, challenges, Vateshran Hollows solo arena, Item Set Collection system, and more! Sound somewhat familiar? Markarth was in Skyrim, albeit ESO is set 1000 years before. Despite that, it’s still a somewhat familiar-looking land, which is awesome.

Veteshran Hollows

Filled with challenging boss battles and no shortage of secrets, you’ll earn rewards and honours for completing this new arena. If you’re tired of battling in the Maelstrom arena, this is a welcome fresh challenge!

Launch Trailer

The Markarth story zone and DLC the culmination of The Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure and the free Update 28, is now live on PC and Stadia. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will make their mark on the Reach on November 10.