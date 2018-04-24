ElectriQ 32″ 4K FreeSync IPS Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
ElectriQ
Investing in a big screen high-resolution monitor can be expensive, but it seems all that is about to change. While many 4K IPS monitors from, shall we say “more established brands” can cost many times this, the ElectriQ monitor will leave you with some change from £250. That’s crazy cheap for a panel, and after finding out just how popular this monitor is, we wanted to see what all the fuss was about.
Ah, it’s a cheap no brand monitor, so you get nothing right? Wrong. Equipped with a 4K 32″ IPS panel that runs at 60 Hz, that’s a freaking huge amount of panel real-estate right off the bat. Add to that AMD FreeSync support, a slim bezel, built-in speakers, good connectivity, VESA support, and even an HDMI cable thrown in the box.
Features
- The 4K picture quality delivers incredible colour and detail
- It’s perfect for designers – you can make really precise changes with brilliant accuracy
- AMD FreeSync eliminates any stuttering and tearing, ideal for fast-paced gaming
- Connects quickly to your PC or games console with automatic ratio adjustments
- Really slim bezel gives you a larger display and looks great
- Aluminium Bezel and Stand
Specifications
- Screen size: 32”
- Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Contrast ratio: 3000:1
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Response time: 12MS
- Power consumption: 60W
- Ports: DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort & Audio in
- VESA: 100 x 100mm
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Laptops Direct product page here.
What’s in the Box
- 32″ Monitor
- 1 x Power adapter
- 1 x HDMI cable
- User manual and warranty
The stand is metal cast and comes in two parts. It looks a little small for a monitor of this size and weight but should be about enough to get the job done. Of course, you also get the required HDMI, and power cables included too.
What ElectrIQ Had to Say
“Make the step up with this fantastic electriQ monitor and you’ll notice the amazing difference instantly. Fantastic for designers and gamers alike, it’s packed full of incredible features. With a 60Hz refresh rate and highly detailed 4K resolution everything is really smooth and packed full of detail and colour for a fantastic experience! For designers, accuracy is key. You need as much detail as possible with colours that are extremely precise so you know exactly how your project will turn out, especially with print. That’s what you get with this monitor. Its 4K display ensures there’s a huge level of detail with really vibrant colours.” – ElectriQ