ElectriQ 32″ 4K FreeSync IPS Monitor Review

Investing in a big screen high-resolution monitor can be expensive, but it seems all that is about to change. While many 4K IPS monitors from, shall we say “more established brands” can cost many times this, the ElectriQ monitor will leave you with some change from £250. That’s crazy cheap for a panel, and after finding out just how popular this monitor is, we wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

Ah, it’s a cheap no brand monitor, so you get nothing right? Wrong. Equipped with a 4K 32″ IPS panel that runs at 60 Hz, that’s a freaking huge amount of panel real-estate right off the bat. Add to that AMD FreeSync support, a slim bezel, built-in speakers, good connectivity, VESA support, and even an HDMI cable thrown in the box.

Features

The 4K picture quality delivers incredible colour and detail

It’s perfect for designers – you can make really precise changes with brilliant accuracy

AMD FreeSync eliminates any stuttering and tearing, ideal for fast-paced gaming

Connects quickly to your PC or games console with automatic ratio adjustments

Really slim bezel gives you a larger display and looks great

Aluminium Bezel and Stand

Specifications

Screen size: 32”

Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Contrast ratio: 3000:1

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Response time: 12MS

Power consumption: 60W

Ports: DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort & Audio in

VESA: 100 x 100mm

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Laptops Direct product page here.

What’s in the Box

32″ Monitor

1 x Power adapter

1 x HDMI cable

User manual and warranty

The stand is metal cast and comes in two parts. It looks a little small for a monitor of this size and weight but should be about enough to get the job done. Of course, you also get the required HDMI, and power cables included too.

What ElectrIQ Had to Say