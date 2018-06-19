Elon Musk Emails Employees About A Saboteur At Tesla

Elon Musk Sends Company Email Warning About Saboteurs

If the rumours are to be believed, then Tesla might be in a bit of financial difficulty. Continued difficulties in the company being able to efficiently produce cars and regular annual losses have led many to believe that the company is in some trouble at the moment.

It seems, however, that the company may have a fresh problem. Specifically, saboteurs. Yes, Elon Musk believes that Tesla may have been the target of business espionage.

Unusual Email From Elon Musk

In a report via CNET, Elon Musk, CEO has issued a rather bizarre e-mail to his employees. In it, he details how it’s believed that Tesla may have been subjected to the work of saboteurs. The allegations come following a fire at a paint plant and in addition a reported theft of data from the company. I daresay he believes that the rabbit hole may go much deeper. This is Elon Musk after all.

Stolen Data

It is reported that an unknown part was able to log into Tesla’s own operating system. From there, they inserted various lines of ‘bad’ coding in an effort to disrupt systems. In addition, it is also believed that the person/s may have stolen a significant amount of company data and sold it to third parties.

As you would expect from Elon Musk, he has been quick to the point the finger at several suspects. In brief, it’s rather obvious that if it did happen, it was likely done by either an individual being paid by another company or a case of good old-fashioned company espionage.

Since the e-mail, which was reportedly sent in the middle of the night, Tesla has yet to comment further on these allegations. If this is true, however, its again more troubling news for the car company. In addition, if Elon Musks actions in this e-mail have been rash, there may be further criticism from the company shareholders.

What do you think? Is Tesla being sabotaged? Is the company in financial trouble? In addition, is Elon Musk more of a help or a hindrance these days? – Let us know in the comments!