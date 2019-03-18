Elon Musk Shows Off His SpaceX Heatshield In Impressive Test!

Elon Musk Shows SpaceX Heatshield Test

We have already seen a number of pretty impressive achievements from the Elon Musk backed ‘SpaceX‘ project. It did, as you may recall, successfully send a Tesla car into space last year which is currently floating something in the vascinity of Mars.

With SpaceX being one of the biggest (and most realistic) companies to make commercial space travel a reality, however, while a lot has been done, there is still clearly a lot more to do!

If you did, however, want some clues as to what the team is currently up to, then Elon Musk has obliged.

Heat Shield Video

In a video released via his somewhat infamous Twitter account, Elon Musk has shown a ‘ thorough’ testing being undertaken on the heat shield used for the rockets.

Namely, in Elon Musk style, by blasting it with several ‘flamethrower’ type devices.

Testing Starship heatshield hex tiles pic.twitter.com/PycE9VthxQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2019

Temperatures!

In the video, the heatshield is ‘warmed up’ to a temperature of around

1,375 centigrade. While this is slightly lower than the ‘standard’ set by NASA (1,500 C) Elon Musk believes that this is still more than sufficient to cope with re-entry into Earths atmosphere.

With this forming the next logical part of SpaceX testing, we can’t wait to see what the future holds!

What do you think? Impressed with the video? – Let us know in the comments!