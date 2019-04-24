Elon Musk Strikes Again With Plans To Release Leafblower

Elon Musk Announces Leafblower

Elon Musk… there are many reasons why, in terms of his business practices, that you could easily perceive him to be something of a loose cannon. I personally, however, can’t help but love the guy.

He is one of the few people around today who you could say really captures the entrepreneurial style of the early part of the 20th century. Namely, that he has a lot of money and isn’t afraid to spend it on seemingly crazy ideas!

A good example of this was when he released the ‘definitely not a flamethrower’ flamethrower. Following an update to his Twitter account, however, he has now announced plans to release an electric leaf blower.

Prepare yourself for another chapter in the wacky adventures of Elon Musk!

Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2019

A Quiet Leafblower?

If you have any experience with leaf blowers, there are (generally speaking) two factors that will become quickly apparent. Firstly, they are amazingly noisy. Secondly, unless you spend the big bucks, you’re likely going to have a very disappointing experience. Particularly in the battery-powered variety.

As such, as crazy as it sounds, if he could design a new type of leaf blower, one that you know… actually works really well while keeping quiet, there would definitely be a market for this!

What Do We Think?

Assuming that this isn’t all hot air, such a design could really be capable of blowing people away. Ok… I’ll stop now.

He has, however, indicated that such a concept has been discussed numerous times at Tesla and, clearly with the R&D to pull it off, I personally am excited to see what they can come up with!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!