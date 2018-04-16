Elon Musk Says That Tesla Autopilot Will Never Be Perfect

Elon Musk Doubts Autopilot cars will ever be perfect

I think it’s a fairly safe conclusion to say that in 20 to 30 years time, autopilot cars will be a reasonably common thing. Before I continue, I fully and freely admit like any bad sci-fi film from the 1950’s, my interpretation of the future may be way off there. I don’t think, however, it’s an unfair conclusion based on the current development and investment.

One of the leading companies when it comes to this technology is Tesla. With the company leading the way in innovative design in both electric cars and autopilot systems, it seems that the CEO Elon Musk is a realist about the state of the latter.

In a report via ZDNet, he has said that while he is sure autopilot cars are the future, he doubts that the technology will ever be perfect.

A pointed opinion

The comments are no doubt linked to the sad instance last month where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by an automated Tesla car. The statement, however, is perhaps a little ill-advised.

Tesla has already come under direct criticism from the NTSB in the US. In this instance for being far too vocal on the incident before their investigation had concluded. It led to them actually excluding Tesla from any further involvement in the matter. Other than, of course, answering any questions they may have.

The truth is though that Elon Musk is probably right. Autopilot cars probably never will be perfect if for no other reason that autopilot planes are not perfect. Usually, the biggest factor in failure is human error. I think, however, it would be a fair thing to say that I’d trust a computer to drive a car safely more than a person.

