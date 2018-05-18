Elon Musk’s Flamethrowers To Start Delivery In 2 Weeks

Elon Musk’s Boring Company Flamethrowers are to start delivery in 2 weeks

You may recall that back in January a lot of buzz was growing around a supposed flamethrower that was being advertised on the Boring Company website. The company, owned by Elon Musk (best known for Tesla cars) later confirmed the product via their website and opened a limited number up for pre-ordering. Within days they were sold out raising nearly $8m.

Throughout it all though, people have been curious to see if and when they actually would be delivered. In a report via CNET, however, it seems that if you pre-ordered one yourself, it could soon be at your door.

If that wasn’t enough, it appears that Elon Musk is attempting to make sure that all flamethrowers are personally delivered by the Boring Company. In other words, a van of theirs will pull up to your house and an employee will personally hand you your very own flamethrower.

Unclear if he is joking or not

At present, it isn’t entirely clear whether he really means that they will be delivered directly by the company. There is, however, some logic to this. The flamethrower comes with a propane tank. This is something that the usual postal services are going to be very reluctant to delivery. Clearly, for health and safety purposes. As such, although a Boring Company van may not arrive at your house, they are clearly going to have to find a legal means of getting them to you.

We shall have to wait and see. If you were one of those that preordered it though, I bet you can barely wait. In two weeks you could have your very own flamethrower. Please try not to set yourself or anyone else on fire.

What do you think? Did you preorder a flamethrower? Is so, are you looking forward to giving it a try? – Let us know in the comments!