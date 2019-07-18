Endgame Gear XM1 Gaming Mouse Now Available at OCUK

Endgame Gear is finally available in the UK. Furthermore, their premiere XM1 gaming mouse is now up for pre-order via Overclockers UK. The Endgame Gear XM1 is the result of a collaboration with one of Germany’s most iconic Counter-Strike players Johnny R. Also as the founder of Mousesports, he has the insight on what a competitive gaming mouse should be.

The Endgame Gear XM1 measures 122.14 x 65.81 x 38.26mm and supports various grip types. It also has a dry grip coating so that you have optimal control. Whether you are using claw grip, palm grip, or finger grip techniques.

What Kind of Sensor and Switch Does it Use?

Like most competitive input devices, the Endgame Gear XM1 uses Omron microswitches rated for 50M click lifetime. However, what sets it apart from the rest is a patented analogue switch contact algorithm. With a response time of less than 1 ms, it allows for fast and accurate input.

As for the sensor, it uses a Pixart PMW 3389 optical. This allows for up to 16,000 CPI (min. 450), making it ideal for low, medium or high-sensitivity players. This has a max speed of 11.43m/s (450 IPS) and a lift off distance of 2mm.

To make movement even easier, the XM1 only weighs 70 grams. Surprisingly, that even includes the cable. So it is practically almost half the weight of most mice in the market. Underneath are also four PTFE glides on each corner so that it can effortlessly move around.

How Much is the Endgame Gear XM1 Gaming Mouse?

The mouse is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £53.99.