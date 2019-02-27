Enermax Introduces the Revolution D.F. PSU Series

Fully Modular 80 PLUS Gold with DFR Tech

ENERMAX is adding yet another power supply series to their line up. This time, they are calling these the Revolution D.F. series, available in 650W, 750W and 850W wattages. All have 80 PLUS Gold efficiency ratings. The “D.F”. in the name stands for “dust free”, as these come with ENERMAX’ Dust-Free Rotation technology.

These PSUs all come with flat modular cables unlike the higher-end ENERMAX units with individual sleeving. Each also come with some Velcro ties for cable management, a carrying bag, and a cable holder at the back. All units use DC-to-DC converter circuit, and feature 100% 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors.

What is DFR Technology?

DFR technology is a fancy way of saying that the 140mm fan inside reverses rotation to shake off dust prior to operation. A DFR button in the back enables this self-cleaning maintenance feature. This lets users ensure that dust on top of the fan gets blown out rather than pushed into the components once the system is on.

The fan inside also uses Twister Bearings (160,000 hours MTBF) and operate at low RPMs most of the time. Resulting in quieter operation by staying at just 400 RPM under 70% workload.

When Will These Enermax PSUs be Available in Stores?

All three wattage options (650W, 750W and 850W) will be available worldwide starting March 2019.