Enermax Launches its Libllussion LL30 RGB Case

ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, announces the new addressable RGB ATX computer case, the LIBLLUSION LL30.

LIBLLUSION LL30 comes with one SquA RGB fan at the rear; the built-in integrated hub can support up to 6 addressable RGB devices lighting in sync with an ARGB-ready motherboard software or the lighting control through this computer case.

Enermax Libllussion LL30 RGB

Utilizing the line element, the front panel of LIBLLUSION LL30 is embellished by the multiple lighting strips which part of them is the reflection of the light from the interior system through the vents on the top and bottom of the front panel. The clever vent design on the front panel combines the in-take airflow efficiency and the beauty of light.

Features

ENERMAX Exclusive SquA RGB for Standard Not many computer cases include an ARGB fan at the rear of the case, ENERMAX exclusively pre-installs one SquA RGB fan at the rear of LIBLLUSION. The unique square-shaped lighting style of SquA RGB and diamond-bright reflection on the back frame lights up the back area of the build and make it more stylish.

2 Ways to Control Addressable RGB Lighting Modes LIBLLUSION LL30 supports addressable RGB lighting synchronization with motherboards featuring RGB header (3-pin assignment: +5V/D/G); users can program preferred lighting effects via the motherboard software. Moreover, for those who don’t use the ARGB-ready motherboards, the built-in integrated hub allows users to control the lighting synchronization of 6x addressable RGB devices through the lighting control button on the I/O panel.

Flexible Interior for System Construction LIBLLUSION LL30 has sufficient space for high-end components and advanced cooling. It offers 3 designated mounting places for AIO liquid coolers; the case supports radiators from 120 mm to 360 mm in size depending on the position. The removable HDD cage provides extra space for PSU with longer chassis; users can further easily access the installed PSU by the detached PSU side cover.



For more details and in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

So, in addressing the elephant in the room, yes, the name of this chassis from Enermax is terrible. Putting that to one side, however, in terms of PC cases, this does look like a pretty decent design that packs a solid level of functionality.

With an expected MSRP of around £69.99 as well, if you’re in the market for a new chassis design that stands out from the pack, this could well be a solid option for you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!