ENERMAX Launches its LIQMAX III 360 ARGB in White

ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, has released a new color option, white, for its highly-popular All-In-One CPU liquid cooler, the LIQMAX III 360 ARGB, which is designed to display fascinating addressable RGB lighting effects by synchronizing with ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock Polychrome, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. LIQMAX III ARGB series is compatible with both Intel and AMD CPU sockets (except Socket TR4/SP3).

ENERMAX LIQMAX III 360 ARGB White Edition

The white CPU AIO liquid cooler is composed of white fan frames, tubes, and radiator to show your system’s uniqueness and addressable RGB lighting effects. It also has the luminous addressable RGB fan and Aurabelt water block to experience RGB lighting wonderland. The included control box provides 10 lighting effects for users to select light colors, which no need to install any software.

Superior Cooling Performance

The ENERMAX LIQMAX III ARGB 360 is designed with superior cooling performance (360 W TDP) which is capable to keep your processor at low temperature even though your processor is running in all-core. Thanks to the precision engineering technology, the patented Dual-Chamber water block design can enhance the heat transfer rate in order to remove the hot spots from your processor rapidly. The exclusive dual-convex blades can deliver stronger air pressure and high volume airflow (max. 72.1 CFM) which can take away the heat around the radiator faster.

The ENERMAX LIQMAX III ARGB series comes with anti-vibration rubber pads on the four corners of the fan frame and premium 400 mm weaved tubing for users to build their systems easier. This series offers universal metal mounting kits, supporting the CPU sockets of Intel

Socket Compatibility

(LGA2066/2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150) and AMD (AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/ FM2+/FM2/FM1).

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ENERMAX has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the LIQMAX III 360 ARGB White Edition nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this newly revised AIO liquid cooler, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

