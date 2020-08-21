Enter the Gungeon & God’s Trigger are Free on the Epic Games Store

With the weekend quickly coming upon us, the chances are that you might already be considering what games you’re going to be pumping a lot of your valuable time into. Well, in something that’ll undoubtedly help sweeten the deal, the Epic Games Store has announced its latest free game giveaway and, best of all, it’s not just one game, it’s two!

Free Games on the Epic Games Store

In announcing two new free games, the first is Enter the Gungeon. A bullet-hell dungeon crawler in which success is never guaranteed, but it’s damn fun trying!

“Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero (or team up in co-op) and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.”

The second is God’s Trigger. A somewhat similar game, but with a much greater focus being placed on fast-paced action where a single mistake can lead to a lot of misfortune!

“God’s Trigger is a power fantasy where you dispatch enemies with speed and precision in a balet of blood and explosions. Burst through a room in seconds killing with one of the many weapons, freely selectable special abilities, environmental hazards, and melee attacks.”

Where Can I Grab My Copies?

As always, to claim your free copy you will need the Epic Games Store app installed on your PC. And yes, we know that many of you still ardently hate the EGS despite the many, many, fantastic free games it has given away.

If you do, therefore, need a little tempting, you can check out the games official websites (on the Epic Games Store) via the following links;

Act quickly though, this free promotion is set to run for just one week!

