Epic Advises Xbox One Fortnite Players to Unplug Their Kinect

With the release of the latest season of Fortnite, the game is seeing (yet another) resurgence in popularity. It seems, however, that a number of players, specifically on the Xbox One, are having some significant problems in getting the game to run.

Well, while it might not be the most ideal technical support solution, in a report via the Verge, Epic Games has said that if you are having problems, you might want to try unplugging your Kinect.

Epic Games Suggests Xbox One Fortnite Fix

Although the exact nature of the fault isn’t clear, it was a long-standing issue with the Kinect that the Xbox console would essentially partition 10% of the graphics card memory towards it. This was regardless of whether it was being used or not.

This was changed in an update allowing developers to free this allocation. So one can only assume that Epic Games might have accidentally re-enabled it.

A Blunt But Effective Repair

While it might seem a bit crude, Epic Games seems pretty convinced that simply unplugging your Kinect will fix any problems you’ve had. Specifically, since the Season X update. Surprisingly, so far the community seems to agree that this is working!

So, if you are a fan of Fortnite on your Xbox One and have a Kinect installed, you might want to try unplugging it. Well, at least until they get this patch. You’ll probably find things run far more pleasantly.

What do you think? Have you had any problems since the new season release? – Let us know in the comments!