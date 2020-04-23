Epic Games Gives Up and Puts Fortnite on Google Play

When Fortnite was originally launched for Android back in 2018, there was something more than a little unusual about it. You see, Epic Games didn’t release it on the Google Play store. You instead had to download it directly from Epic’s website which was, comparatively speaking, a little more awkward for consumers.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Epic Games has officially given in and Fortnite can now be downloaded directly from the Google Play store!

Fortnite Hits Google Play Store

So, what was the problem? Well, Epic Games had a bit of an issue with Google’s use of advertising and particularly its 30% revenue cut. As such, they attempted to try and cut out the middle man by offering it to Android users directly from their own website.

It seems, however, that despite this effort, it hasn’t really worked out and, as such, if you check your Google Play store now, you should find Fortnite is there and available to download and play right now!

What Do We Think?

You can understand why Epic Games attempted to bypass Google in this regard. Their issue wasn’t specifically with Google taking a cut, it was the fact that the cut was so significant. It’s, quite frankly, a factor that Epic Games has promoted heavily on their own platform by offering game developers just a 10-15% cut rather than Steam who (similar to Google) operate on or around 30%.

So, if you could never be bothered to download this direct from Epic Games, you can at least grab it now from Google! It is, of course, still also available directly from Epic Games. So, as a consumer, you at least now have a choice!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

