Epic Games Teams Up With GOG For A Universal Launcher

If you’re a relatively active PC gamer, then you’ll know that one of the more bothersome aspects of it is that you probably have (at least) 2-3 different ‘stores’ or ‘launchers’ installed on your system in order to access your digital gaming content. I know for a fact that, at the time of writing, I have at least 7 different platforms currently squatting on my desktop (Steam, Uplay, Battle.net, etc.).

Well, in order to attempt to form some kind of unity, GOG.com has announced a new partnership with Epic Games that will see their library of games being compatible with “GOG GALAXY 2.0”. An initial move that will, all going well, look towards forming something of a hopeful universal platform.

GOG Announces GOG GALAXY 2.0

As part of a new and official integration platform, GOG is specifically looking for digital publishers to allow their content to be accessible via their singular app. What does this mean? Well, in an ideal world, we would only require the installation of GOG GALAXY 2.0 to access our entire games library.

With Epic Games already confirming they’re on board, however, the chances of this being a success is largely going to be dominated by who else joins the platform.

Epic Games – But Who Else?

While this new integrated design is undoubtedly going to attract some, the main key to its success will be if GOG can bring over the biggest names. Put simply, while it’s a fantastic concept, I can’t help but feel that they’re going to have more than a little difficulty convincing Origin or Steam to join the party and that would, for most consumers, be the critical point.

Still though, it is at least a pretty solid step in the right direction for PC gamers. Call me a cynic though, but unless it gets practically everyone on board, I can’t see this being too big of a success.

If you do, incidentally, want to learn more (or download) GOG GALAXY 2.0, you can check out the official website via the link here!

