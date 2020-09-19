Epic Games to Pull Fortnite: Save the World from Macs

As you may be aware, Epic Games and Apple are currently in something of a very messy legal tussle that shows no sign of ending any time soon. While I won’t recap the details again, if you want to learn more, you can check out the link here! – In terms of the latest update to the ‘Save the World’ version of the game, however, it seems that if you enjoy playing Fortnite on your Mac computer, then things may be about to come to a very abrupt end. Well, again, depending on what version of the game you play…

In a report via TechSpot, Epic Games has confirmed that as of September 23rd, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be available on the macOS platform. Albeit, this is due to rather semi-complicated reasons.

Fortnite is Leaving Mac

So, why is Epic Games pulling the plug on the Mac version of Fortnite: Save the World? Well, it’s in part due to the legal dispute, but mostly due to the actions of Apple. With Apple having terminated Epic’s developer accounts, the short version is that with a new update on the horizon, Epic Games doesn’t have the ability to apply it. – As such, with the 13.40 version of the game set to shortly be replaced with v14.20, Epic Games has had no choice but to remove the ‘Save the World’ game from the macOS platform.

What About Battle Royale?

While this is clearly bad news to a number of people, there is some good news (or at least consolation) regarding the situation as a whole. Firstly, if you have recently purchased the ‘Save the World’ upgrade to the game, this will be automatically refunded to your account directly by Epic Games (at some point before the 2nd of October). Additionally, the free-to-play ‘Battle Royale’ version of the game will remain playable as the update does not specifically apply to this version.

It should, however, be noted that with Epic Games also not able to apply updates and fixes for the battle royale, it may be only a matter of time before the plug is pulled on that one too!

What do you think?