Epic Games Store Adds an Automatic Refund Function

Before we begin, we are fully aware that many of you don’t like the Epic Games Store platform. Almost pathologically in some cases. Despite that reticence from certain aspects of the community, however, since it’s launch in late 2018 it’s hard to deny that the platform has been doing exceedingly well for itself. Put simply, despite many other online portals being available for much longer, the Epic Games Store app has quickly cemented its place on many gamer’s desktops.

That doesn’t mean to say, however, that there isn’t room for improvement, and, fortunately, one of the longest overdue features has just been added to the platform. Namely, the ability to automatically request a refund on purchases!

Epic Games Store

Following a post on their website (which you can check out in full here) Epic Games has confirmed that their retail app now gives users the option to apply for an automatic refund on qualifying purchases.

“We’ve recently enabled the ability to self-refund qualifying purchases online by yourself. When you sign into your account on the Epic Games website, click the “Account” dropdown in the top right corner of the webpage, go to the “Transactions” tab and click the game title. If the game is eligible for a self-service refund, please click the “Refund” option to initiate the refund process. All games are eligible for a refund within 14 days of purchase for any reason. However, you must not have played more than 2 hours.You will not be eligible for games from which you have been banned or for which you have otherwise violated the terms of service. In addition, you may not be eligible for refunds if Epic determines that you are abusing the refund policy.”

What Do We Think?

Aside from a better interface (which even we’ll agree is clunky at best), this is, without a doubt, one of the most requested and required functions for the Epic Games Store. As such, with it now included, it at least checks off another box that will, sooner or later, see the Epic Games app being every bit as important to gaming on a PC as Steam. – Yes, like it or not, the EGS is here to stay!

