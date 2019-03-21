Epic Games Store – ‘We Will Not Sell Crap, Porn, or Bloatware’

Epic Games Store

While the Epic Games Store might be a newcomer to the PC market, they’ve already made some pretty big strides to try and cement their place onto your desktop. Examples of this include the successful tempting of many major game releases to go exclusive with them rather than Steam. In addition, promotions run by the store regularly offer users free games!

In a report via WCCFTech, however, CEO Tim Sweeney has fired something of another shot in Steams direction. Specifically, that their store will never sell ‘crappy games, porn, or bloatware’.

That’s Quite A Claim!

It’s blunt, to the point and is certainly more direct (or effective) than Valve ever was with Steam.

“We’ll have a quality standard that doesn’t accept crappy games. We’ll accept reasonably good quality games, of any scale, whether small indie games to huge triple-A games, and we’ll take everything up to, like, an R-rated movie or an M-rated game. A GTA game would be fine to us, but Epic’s not going to distribute porn games or bloatware or asset flips, or any sort of thing that’s meant to shock players. The PC’s an open platform and if we don’t distribute it in our store you can still reach consumers directly. We’re not going to have something like the console certification process involved in releasing a game, but I think we’ll be aware of the quality of what’s submitted prior to making a decision to list it in the store…somehow. Humans can make those judgment calls, and they’ll be pretty reasonable.”

What Do We Think?

It is nice, if nothing else, to see the Epic Games Store making this declaration so early in their lifespan. They have, perhaps, learned a lot of the lessons from Valve as to what decisions not to make and to be firm when you do make them!

This will be music to the ears of many critics of the Steam platform and it is, as above, at least nice to see them be so clear and concise about what their position on the subject of ‘controversial’ games is going to be.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!