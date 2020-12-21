Epic Games Store’s Entire December Giveaway List Leaks

It may have come to your attention if you’re a PC gamer that the Epic Games Store recently announced that it would be giving away one free game every day in the lead up to the New Year. A pretty sweet proposition if you’re after something new to play but don’t have any spare cash to spend at the moment!

So far, with games such as Cities: Skylines and Oddworld: New n Tasty having already been made available, it’s been looking pretty good so far. Following a report via DSOGaming, however, if you want to remove the mystery as to what’s coming on the horizon, well, the full list may have just leaked online!

Epic Games Store Christmas Giveaway

Firstly, we should note that there is no way to know for certain that the list below is 100% genuine. Given that it leaked immediately prior to yesterday’s giveaway, however, with that now proven to be correct, I think it’s safe to say that the leak is genuine.

As such, the full line-up of gaming giveaways is (probably) as follows:

Cities: Skylines – December 17th

Oddworld: New n Tasty – December 18th

The Long Dark – December 19th

Defense Grid 1 – December 20th

Alien: Isolation – December 21st

Metro 2033 (Original or Redux version) – December 22nd

Tropico 5 – December 23rd

Inside – December 24th

Darkest Dungeon – December 25th

My Time in Portia – December 26th

Night in the Woods – December 27th

Stranded Deep – December 28th

Solitairica – December 29th

Torchlight II – December 30th

Jurassic World Evolution – December 31st

What Do We Think?

There are definitely some more than excellent titles on the way if that leak is ultimately proven to be accurate. Some notable highlights include Alien: Isolation, Tropico 5, Darkest Dungeon, and Jurassic World Evolution. – As for whether it will be proven to be correct though, well, with Alien Isolation reportedly set to be the next mystery game (officially revealed at 4 PM GMT today) we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!