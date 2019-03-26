Epic Store Promises Lower PC Game Prices In The Future

Epic Games Store

Despite the Epic Games Store still not even being 6-months old, it has already done remarkable work in chiselling away at Steam’s dominance. While already securing a number of exclusive releases the platform also has a major attractive card up its sleeve for developers. Namely, that they’ll put games on their store while asking less than half of what Steam charges.

This has already seen a number of games released on the platform for a surprisingly low amount and in a report via PCGamesN, Epic promises that this is only the beginning of a very positive trend for PC gamers.

Tim Sweeney

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has promised that due to their lower commission, this should encourage more developers to cut the release price of their games.

“After you go through several cycles of game developers making decisions, you’re going to see lower prices as developers pass on the savings to customers, realising they can sell more copies if they have a better price. This sort of economic competition is really healthy for the whole industry and will lead the industry to a better place for all developers and for gamers as well.”

Good News For PC Gamers!

It has been something of a grumbling point of mine that PC games have started to slowly fall in line with console prices. For example, Sekiro is currently on the Steam Store for $49.99. 5 years ago that would’ve easily been $34.99 all day long. As such, the potential for prices to start falling would, of course, be very nice.

While Epic Games can’t necessarily compel developers to make this decision, it is hopefully a factor that they are going to make abundantly clear to those who do choose to use the platform. Put simply, ‘if we’re not taking as much money, shouldn’t you pass that saving onto consumers?’

It’s a nice concept if nothing else!

