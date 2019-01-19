eTeknix Best of CES 2019 Awards

Best of CES 2019

We saw a lot of incredible new hardware at this years CES 2019. From new motherboards to graphics cards. Chassis to water cooling, even a few cool RGB backpacks, and all kinds of fun stuff. However, there were a few things that stood out from the crowd for us. We felt it was only right to award them with our prestigious eTeknix Best of CES 2019 award!

EK Quantum

The new flagship custom loop hardware from liquid masters EK. Everything from their new fittings to their new blocks are finished to perfection.

Patriot RGB NMVe

One of the coolest M.2 drives we’ve seen in a while, taking the RGB and putting it right on the PCB, not on the heatsink. Less mess, less cables, and better performance!

SuperMicro Mini-ITX Prototype

A small form factor PC that splits in half! The eGPU side of the chassis can be removed, allowing for incredible flexibility in the work space.

Creative Super X-FI Amp

Our minds were simply blown away when we heard what Holography can do for audio. This isn’t virtual surround, that stuff is so last year. This is true spacial audio processing and it comes on that tiny little dongle!

ASUS Mothership

There are laptops, and then there’s the mothership. This flagship i9 and RTX 2080 powered beast is the transforming laptop/desktop replacement everyone is going to lust after.

Silverstone Raven Prototype

The Raven series always seem to be some of the best engineered chassis, and their new prototype is already shaping up to be one of the finest and most practical chassis of 2019.

Arozzi Star Trek Range

Set phasers to wow, these slick new gaming chairs come with official Star Trek branding and are going to be a must-have for any kick-ass gaming room. Still waiting on word of a gold captains chair though guys, make it so!

AKRacing Office Series

There’s a new premium chair on the market, and with top grain leather, amazing ergonomics, and great style, it’s easily the best chair AKRacing has ever made; and it’s not even a “gaming” chair!

What’s your favourite?

I’m torn between the Mothership laptop and the Creative SXFI audio demo. Quite frankly, I’m happy to live in a world with all of the above. How about you?

