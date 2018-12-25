The eTeknix Christmas And New Year Message 2018

A Message from the eTeknix Team

Well, that’s it, 2018 is (almost) over! How was the year for you? In tech terms, it’s certainly been more than a little bit of a mixed bag for us! Between the release of the 2nd-generation of AMD Ryzen processors, the Intel i9’s and Nvidia’s 20XX graphics card range there was certainly more than enough to keep us busy.

A definite highlight for us has certainly been the Nvidia unveiling of the RTX ray tracing technology. It is, perhaps, a fitting subject for this article as a whole. Why? Well as much as we are impressed with it now, it’s certainly something to look forward to improving in the future.

What We Have Been Up To In 2018

We at eTeknix have been looking this year to really start to pump out the number of product reviews we have been conducting. You may have noticed that Andy, Pete, Bohs and Michael we have been covering many items throughout the tech world, this is as (relatively) straightforward as keyboards and headsets, to power supplies, NAS set-ups and a lot of weird and wonderful gadgets for all your tech needs.

In addition to this Ron, Samuel and Cernescu have been working to help boost the news content!

Andy has also been looking to really up our video content this year and so far our fans have responded to it really well.

It hasn’t all been good news though. We are, for example, still adjusting to the way in which social media algorithms really play a part in how much we get out there. Pete and Andy are constantly fighting a war to make platforms such as Facebook really work for us in terms of getting our content to you! It’s still not perfect, but let’s just say we’re always looking for ways to improve!

Plans for 2019

We do, of course, still, plan to maintain the high standards we’ve always had. For example, we have always avoided where possible falling into the pitfalls of ‘clickbait’ and have always placed a strong emphasis on proving quality content that you would want to read. With us all here at eTeknix being tech enthusiasts we tend to value the simple premise in providing you with content we would want to read (or watch) ourselves. It’s worked well for us so far and we have no plans to change that now!

As always, we are looking to provide an additional focus on video content and throughout 2019 we plan to provide you with more and more of this. Be it part of a simple daily video of less than a minute to an extravaganza of a system review!

We should also note that an overdue update to our website is planned in the very near future. Things will largely stay the same, but we think we’ve got some slick ideas to make the page even better to navigate and interact with in the future!

Thank You!

We would like to close by thanking all of our fans. At the end of the day, you guys and gals make eTeknix possible! Without your support, many of us would have to go back to wearing a shirt and tie for a living! Oh, and the horrors of the corporate Christmas party!

From all us here at eTeknix, we wish you a Merry Christmas, seasonal gratitude, we wish you a happy new year and all the best for 2019!