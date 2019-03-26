EU Parliament Approves Article 13 Copyright Laws

EU Approves Meme-Killing Law

When it comes to our social media platforms, we often openly encourage our fans to respond to our news/reviews with memes or gifs. It is, after all, a rather fun way to express your opinion. This sharing of images/video, however, has been under threat for some time in the EU following proposals for new laws over copyrighted protections.

Well, the results are in and I’m afraid the news isn’t good. In a report via CNET, the EU Parliament has voted in favour of Article 13. This will, essentially, play a major role in how copyrighted material can be shared online.

What Will This Mean?

Article 13 basically requires anyone who posts copyrighted material to ensure that they have the owners permission before proceeding. While this might sound dramatic, it essentially means that you, as a private individual, posting copyrighted material even on your social media will technically be illegal if you don’t have the expressed permission of the owner.

So, say goodbye to your Spongebob memes.

Not Yet Law!

The laws were hugely opposed both by individuals and online organisations. There is, however, a slither of hope. Despite the law being passed by the EU Parliament, it still needs to be ‘rubber stamped’ by the

Council of the European Union.

As such, it isn’t legal just yet! – As such feel free to posts memes while you can. They might be illegal in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!