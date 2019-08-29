EVGA Announces SuperNOVA G5 Series Power Supplies

One of the more frustrating aspects we see in PC builds is when a system has some fantastic components and then goes abysmally poor on the power supply. Given that the power supply is essentially the beating heart to your CPUs brain, while it might not be one of the most flashy aspects of a build, having a good power supply is vitally important in any serious design!

With that in mind, EVGA is, without a doubt, one of the best-known brands in terms of power supply designs (amongst other things, of course), and following the announcement of their brand new SuperNova G5 range, have some fresh new products on the market!

EVGA SuperNova G5 Power Supplies

The new power supplies come in a 650, 750, 850 and 1000 watt variant. They carry the following features!

Gold rated efficiency – 80 Plus certification ensures your power supply isn’t wasting power and turning it into excess heat. Under typical load, this power supply is 91% efficient or higher.

Active Clamp Design – The G5 power supplies also feature an active clamp circuit design, DC-to-DC converter, and active PFC to provide tight voltage regulation and low ripple and noise.

Fully Modular Design – Use only the cables you need, reducing cable clutter and improving case airflow

100% Japanese Capacitors – Get the most reliability and greatest performance with the use of the highest possible quality Japanese Capacitors.

100% Aluminium Solid State Capacitors on the Modular Board – Solid State Capacitors improve efficiency and reduce the impact of environmental factors after power is converted to DC, but before it leaves the power supply.

Ultra Quiet 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan with EVGA ECO Mode – The G5 features a larger fan than the G3 to reduce noise without increasing the size of the power supply. To Protect and To Serve

This PSU will cover your circuits with complete protection: OCP, OVP, UVP, OTP, OPP, and SCP.

World-leading EVGA warranty and support for 10 years.

For more information on the EVGA G5 range, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

In terms of specifications and features, EVGA seems to have covered all of the key points you’d hope to see from a power supply release. We’re currently awaiting our samples to arrive, so if you want to find out exactly how good these are, be sure to check out our website in the very near future for a full and detailed review!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!