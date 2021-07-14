EVGA DARK AM4 X570 Motherboard Image Leak Online

Late last month, EVGA dropped a pretty heavy teaser that they were about to officially enter the world of the AM4 (AMD Ryzen) socket with the launch of a new upcoming X570 ‘DARK’ motherboard. Now, while this was largely met with great enthusiasm from at least our community, so far, the news has remained relatively quiet. Following a report via Videocardz, however, images of the motherboard have leaked online that suggest a full-blown launch may literally be just on the horizon!

EVGA DARK AM4 X570 Motherboard

Now admittedly, the image itself doesn’t particularly reveal much about what we may potentially see in the design. Well, except the fact that it appears that the motherboard will carry (on the rear) the ‘Dark’ branding that, as noted in the prior leak, does look suspiciously like the AMD Ryzen logo. – With such an image appearing online, however, it is hard to ignore the likelihood that an official release is on the way. In something exceptionally bizarre though, does this have the chance of actually beating the Intel Z590 Dark out the door?…

EVGA – Intel VS AMD?

The most curious aspect of this product reveal is that it does seem increasingly likely that EVGA will confirm its AMD AM4 X570 ‘Dark’ motherboard within the next couple of weeks. Given that it’s been nearly 7 months since EVGA confirmed the Intel ‘Dark’ design, however, with nothing yet officially released, it will clearly be of more than a little interest to see whether they release this as a double-whammy of enthusiast-grade motherboards for both Intel and AMD consumers. Albeit, as we have often said in the past, there is a significant difference between a launch and a release with often there being several months (if not years) in between.

