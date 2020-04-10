EVGA Expands it’s KO Range to the Nvidia 2070/2080 Super!

Shortly prior to the launch of the AMD 5600XT, EVGA attempted to throw a spanner in the works by announcing their Nvidia 2060 Super KO. Whether they succeeded in stealing any of the thunder is, if we’re being honest, a little unclear. It couldn’t be doubted though that in terms of presentation, it was a damn good looking GPU.

Well, in proving that the plan to give this series a run, EVGA has now announced the launch of the 2070 and 2080 Super under its KO branding.

EVGA 2070/2080 SUPER KO

Offered as a less-expensive alternative to the main series of ‘Super’ GPUs, EVGA has made a few cuts in the design. For example, these graphics cards do not have a backplate and the heatsink does (at least in the images) appear to be slightly smaller.

Despite that though, the specifications and MSRP make them a very attractive proposition!

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER KO – 2560 CUDA cores, 1770 MHz Boost Clock, 8 GB GDDR6 memory @ 14 GHz over a 256-bit bus) – $499.99

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER KO – 3072 CUDA cores, 1815 MHz Boost Clock, 8 GB GDDR6 memory @ 15.5 GHz over a 256-bit bus – $699.99

What Do We Think?

Based on the MSRP, these new EVGA ‘Super’ KO graphics cards are, without a doubt, some of the best prices we’ve seen these GPUs go for. As such, if you are in the market for a hefty graphics card and can accept a little bit of (honestly, probably very incidental) price-cutting in the design then they seem to be one of the best options around!

If you want to learn more, you can check out the official EVGA website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!