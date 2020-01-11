EVGA Confirms the Launch of the RTX 2060 KO & KO Ultra

Earlier this week we saw information suggesting that EVGA was planning on releasing a new version of the highly-popular Nvidia 2060 graphics card. Namely, the KO.

Yes, admittedly, the name did seem a bit ‘on the nose’ for some of our community. Reading between the lines though, the implication was that this was going to be some direct competition for AMD’s recently launched 5600 XT.

Well, following an update to their website, EVGA has now officially confirmed the upcoming release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 KO and KO Ultra graphics card.

What Does EVGA Have to Say?

“The new EVGA GeForce RTX 2060™ KO enters the ring with a ONE-TWO Punch to any contender willing to step in. EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO and RTX 2060 KO ULTRA are the new editions to [our] RTX line up. Experience superior cooling, superior overclocking, and superior performance.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can visit EVGA’s official 2060 KO website via the link here!

EVGA 2060 KO

2060 KO ULTRA

How Much Will They Cost and When Are They Out?

With retailers already beginning to list the graphics cards, it seems confirmed that the EVGA 2060 KO Ultra will retail for something in the region of $300 with the ‘standard’ KO for around $280. In addition, the release date seems set for January 13th. Quite notably sooner than AMD’s 5600XT.

Now, we do need to physically get out hands on one of these before we’ll know exactly how these compare to the standard 2060 graphics cards. If EVGA has, however, found a way to bridge the gap between the standard models and the ‘Super’ variants though, then this will undoubtedly be a popular choice based on that price point.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!