EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra
With a strong reputation for giving gamers what they want, we’re very excited to see what EVGA can do with the new GTX 1660 chipset. It’s basically the replacement for the older Nvidia GTX 1060. However, with a new 12nm process, it should deliver faster speeds, lower power usage, lower temperatures, and more. Not only that but at a little over £200, they’re appealing to first-time system builders, who want competitive 1080p and 1440p performance.
EVGA’s model is a little more expensive than some, but given their pedigree for high-end cooling solutions, as well as cashback schemes, and a class-leading warranty, perhaps that’s more of a pro than a con in the long run. Now, let’s get it out of the box, and see what this little beast can do!
Features
- TU116-300 Chipset
- 1408 Cores
- 88 TMUs
- 48 ROPs
- 6GB GDDR5 Memory
- 192-bit Bus
- 12nm FinFET Proess
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official EVGA page here.