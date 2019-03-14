EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra 6GB Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

EVGA GTX 1660 XC Ultra

With a strong reputation for giving gamers what they want, we’re very excited to see what EVGA can do with the new GTX 1660 chipset. It’s basically the replacement for the older Nvidia GTX 1060. However, with a new 12nm process, it should deliver faster speeds, lower power usage, lower temperatures, and more. Not only that but at a little over £200, they’re appealing to first-time system builders, who want competitive 1080p and 1440p performance.

EVGA’s model is a little more expensive than some, but given their pedigree for high-end cooling solutions, as well as cashback schemes, and a class-leading warranty, perhaps that’s more of a pro than a con in the long run. Now, let’s get it out of the box, and see what this little beast can do!

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR5 Memory

192-bit Bus

12nm FinFET Proess



Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official EVGA page here.