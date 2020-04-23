EVGA Launch RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper Gaming GPU

If you take your custom-loop cooling seriously, then the chances are that you incorporate your graphics card into that system. If you don’t, then perhaps you are just looking for the right option for your system. Well, in announcing the RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper Gaming graphics card, EVGA might just have the perfect high-performance solution to you.

EVGA RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper Gaming Graphics Card

This new release from EVGA looks to combine their pre-existing Hydro Copper water block technology with their Nvidia 2080 Ti graphics card releases. In other words, rather than buying each separately (to then combine into your cooling), this is an entirely self-contained unit specifically designed for use in custom-loop systems.

Specifications

For more in-depth features and specifications, you can check out the official EVGA product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Being that this is a highly-advanced liquid cooling solution to (arguably) the most powerful gaming graphics card around at the moment, it clearly isn’t cheap. With a retail price of $1,449.99, however, it’s perhaps not as expensive as you might have initially thought, and compared to how much standard air-cooled 2080 Ti’s sell for, it isn’t that much more to get this model. Is it worth it though? Well, that’s a matter of opinion. At least with this design, however, you don’t have the complications of fitting the water block yourself!

We certainly like it, and if you’re looking for a coup de gras for your custom-loop, this could well be it!

