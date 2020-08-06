EVGA Launches its New SuperNOVA 1600/1300 G+ PSUs

Introducing the SuperNOVA G+, the new and improved fully-modular power supply line-up from EVGA with an 80+ Gold Efficiency rating. These power supplies pick up where the award-winning EVGA 1600 G2 and 1300 G2 power supplies left off and continue the tradition of EVGA quality and performance.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600/1300 G+ PSUs

The SuperNOVA G+ power supplies feature a cleaner internal layout to increase airflow, a Variable Resistor module (to increase voltage stability), two DC to DC modules for more efficient power switching on all models, EVGA ECO Mode, a full suite of power supply protections, and EVGA’s World-Leading Global 10-Year Warranty on all G+ power supplies.

Shorter – But Stronger!

When it comes to building a system, even the smallest differences can make or break your build. The 1600 G+ power supplies are 20 mm shorter than their G2 counterparts, giving you more space without sacrificing quality.

Fan Performance & Load Regulation

Double Ball Bearings are the industry standard for any power supply expected to carry heavy loads on a regular basis due to their durability and low noise level. Fluid Dynamic Bearings reduce the wear and tear on a fan’s bearing, which reduces noise and increases its lifespan. By combining quiet and long-lasting fan bearings with an optimized fan curve and a cleaner internal layout, the G+ power supply line-up reduce noise by up to 35%, compared to the G2 power supplies.

The SuperNOVA G+ is loaded in many areas, including a single 12v. rail, 100% Japanese capacitors, VR module, and DC to DC converter on all SuperNOVA G+ power supplies. Compliant with IEC 62368, this results in over 90% efficiency, 0.60%-0.61% 12v. load regulation, and stable power to all connected devices.

1600/1300 G+ power supplies manufactured in or after 2020 are compliant with IEC 62368. 1600/1300 G+ power supplies manufactured prior to 2020 are compliant with IEC 60950.

Features

Gold Rated Efficiency 80 Plus certification ensures your power supply isn’t wasting power and turning it into excess heat. Under typical load, this power supply is 90% efficient or higher.

100% Japanese Capacitors Get the most reliability and greatest performance with the use of the highest possible quality Japanese capacitors.

Fully Modular Design A fully modular design allows cables to be removed from the power supply for ease of installation and removal. You can also leave off unnecessary cables to reduce case clutter and maximize case airflow.

Tight Voltage Regulation A single +12V rail offers the best power output, rail stability and compatibility with the latest hardware. EVGA SuperNOVA G+ power supplies provide up to 133 A on a single rail!

Quiet and Durable Fan Bearings with EVGA ECO Mode A high-quality 135 mm fan gives the SuperNOVA G+ an excellent thermal and acoustic profile, and its high reliability ensures a long PSU lifetime. With EVGA ECO Mode, your power supply will remain silent under medium-to-low loads.

Full Suite of Protections This PSU will cover your circuits with complete protection: OCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, SCP, and UVP.

10 Year EVGA Limited Warranty World leading warranty and support for 10 years



Where Can I Learn More?

It’s hard to deny that EVGA makes an excellent power supply. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new product releases, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? What PSU do you use in your PC? – Let us know in the comments!