EVGA Releases the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition
Mike Sanders / 1 hour ago
The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N (Kingpin) is a limited-edition motherboard released by EVGA that features validated support for memory speeds at 5000 MHz+ (OC), and a collectible retail box hand-signed by K|NGP|N himself.
The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is also packaged with an 18-phase power design, right-angled connectors, and an Intel 2.5 GbE NIC to ensure that the only limitation of your Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is your imagination. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a masterwork of design and engineering, bringing the best performance and stability available on the Z490 chipset.
EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition
This motherboard is feature-packed with everything gamers and overclockers demand:
- 18-Phase Digital VRM
- Supports up to 64 GB Memory at up to 5000 MHz+ (OC)
- Dual 110 mm M.2 slots with Intel Optane Support for NVMe SSDs.
- Mini-DisplayPort Output
- Integrated WiFi 6 / BT 5.1
- Intel 2.5 GbE NIC + Intel 1 GbE NIC
- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal-Reinforced PCIe Slots
- U.2 Port for NVMe SSDs
- ARGB and RGB Headers to configure up to 125 LEDs via EVGA ELEET X1
- 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
- USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Header
- Onboard Clear CMOS, Power, and Reset Buttons
- Triple Switchable BIOS
- Dual Post Code boxes to display temperatures and voltages
- BIOS flashing support without a CPU
- Full Diagnostic LED Suite + Dual ProbeIt Connectors
- EVGA’s latest GUI BIOS with OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing
- + Many more features that make the OC life much easier
The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is fully supported by EVGA ELEET X1, the next generation of motherboard tuning utilities. Featuring a brand new UI, completely new codebase, and simple to use interface, EVGA motherboards have never been easier to overclock or monitor.
Where Can I Learn More?
In announcing it’s release, EVGA has confirmed that the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N will retail for an MSRP of $599.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new motherboard release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!
What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!