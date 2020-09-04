EVGA Releases the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N Edition

The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N (Kingpin) is a limited-edition motherboard released by EVGA that features validated support for memory speeds at 5000 MHz+ (OC), and a collectible retail box hand-signed by K|NGP|N himself.

The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is also packaged with an 18-phase power design, right-angled connectors, and an Intel 2.5 GbE NIC to ensure that the only limitation of your Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is your imagination. The Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is a masterwork of design and engineering, bringing the best performance and stability available on the Z490 chipset.

This motherboard is feature-packed with everything gamers and overclockers demand:

  • 18-Phase Digital VRM
  • Supports up to 64 GB Memory at up to 5000 MHz+ (OC)
  • Dual 110 mm M.2 slots with Intel Optane Support for NVMe SSDs.
  • Mini-DisplayPort Output
  • Integrated WiFi 6 / BT 5.1
  • Intel 2.5 GbE NIC + Intel 1 GbE NIC
  • NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal-Reinforced PCIe Slots
  • U.2 Port for NVMe SSDs
  • ARGB and RGB Headers to configure up to 125 LEDs via EVGA ELEET X1
  • 7.1 Channel High-Definition Audio
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Header
  • Onboard Clear CMOS, Power, and Reset Buttons
  • Triple Switchable BIOS
  • Dual Post Code boxes to display temperatures and voltages
  • BIOS flashing support without a CPU
  • Full Diagnostic LED Suite + Dual ProbeIt Connectors
  • EVGA’s latest GUI BIOS with OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing
  • + Many more features that make the OC life much easier

The EVGA Z490 DARK K|NGP|N is fully supported by EVGA ELEET X1, the next generation of motherboard tuning utilities. Featuring a brand new UI, completely new codebase, and simple to use interface, EVGA motherboards have never been easier to overclock or monitor.

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing it’s release, EVGA has confirmed that the Z490 DARK K|NGP|N will retail for an MSRP of $599.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new motherboard release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

