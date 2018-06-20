EVGA Reveal Their Latest and Greatest Gaming Hardware

EVGA Computex 2018

It looks like EVGA is finishing up the second half of 2018 in a big way. Ironically, they’re starting small though, with their ultra-compact PSU. This PSU is the worlds smallest 1000W PSU, and yet it still maintains an 80 Plus Platinum rating for efficiency.

Supernova T2

If you want to go bigger, the saying of more is more applies here. Their T2 offers up a whopping 1600W of power delivery and premium components throughout. If you’re running an extreme gaming PC, this looks like the perfect solution.

X299 Dark

If world records are more your thing, then the X299 Dark is the motherboard used to set quite a few of them this month.

Focusing on the Intel x299 platform, it features massive VRM coolers with dual fans, ensuring you can tax that CPU pretty freaking hard.

The whole motherboard is reinforced, features a lot more copper, a lot more layers, chunky power delivery hardware and more. Furthermore, it has four full-size PCIe slots, all armoured. Also, another cooling fan over the chipset.

Z10

Finally, their awesome new Z10 mechanical gaming keyboard. It features a larger than usual design, allowing for an LCD display on the back, as well as slider controls, macro keys, a built-in wrist rest, multimedia controls and more.

It’s certainly not for everyone, but for those who loved their original LCD equipped keyboards, it’s a nice evolution.

Computex 2018 Coverage

