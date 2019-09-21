EVGA Reveals ‘Powerlink’ – Designed to Clean Up PSU Delivery

EVGA is one of the best-known manufacturers of PC components with certainly a particular emphasis on their power supplies and graphics cards. Put simply, in these regards, they produce some of the best products currently on the market.

Following the formal announcement of the ‘Powerlink’, however, they are looking to improve a rather unusual aspect, but one that will be certainly helpful to your power delivery.

EVGA Powerlink – What Does It Do?

The EVGA Powerlink is designed to attach to your graphics card. This firstly has a nice bonus of making the cable management to the area a lot cleaner and tidier. It does, however, go well beyond just that!

The Powerlink is designed to effectively act as a filter to the power itself. The concept being that by reducing the ‘ripple’ produced by the power supply the graphics card will receive its energy a lot cleaner and, by proxy, should extend its overall lifespan.

How Much Does It Cost?

In terms of price, the EVGA Powerlink is perhaps a lot less expensive than you might think. Available for just $24.99, even if you were only to utilize it as a fancier form of cable management, it’s still a very nice addition. With a cleaner power delivery as well, a highly practical one too. The only mild irony is that when testing EVGA power supplies, we generally always find really low ripple scores. As such, if you’re buying one just for this aspect (and own an EVGA power supply) the chances are that it won’t do too much in this regard.

For more information, however, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!