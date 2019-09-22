EVGA SuperNova 850 G5 Power Supply Review

When looking for a power supply as either a replacement or as part of a new system build, there are certain key features that will generally always separate the better products from those best avoided. Efficiency ratings, capacitors, and even just the basic assurance of a nice long warranty. In those regards, EVGA has, without a doubt, been one of the market leaders for a long time now.

EVGA SuperNova G5

The EVGA SuperNova G5 represents the latest release in their popular ‘G-series’ which has existed for quite some time now. The latest designs, however, carry a lot of impressive features and upgrades on prior models with, of course, gold-rated efficiency ratings and a huge 10-year guarantee!

Features

80 PLUS Gold certified, with 91% (115VAC) / 92% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads

100% Japanese Capacitors ensure long-term reliability

Fully Modular to reduce clutter and improve airflow

Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased lifespan.

Unbeatable EVGA 10 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support

Active Clamp +DC to DC design for efficient operation

DC-DC Converter improves 3.3V/5V stability

Active Power Factor Correction

EVGA ECO Intelligent Thermal Control System eliminates fan noise at low to medium loads

NVIDIA SLI & AMD Crossfire Ready

Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What EVGA Has To Say

“The EVGA SuperNOVA G5 joins the elite ranks of the EVGA 80 PLUS Gold power supplies. As the successor to the award-winning G3 series, the G5 power supplies continue to push the envelope with the latest certifications and Intel power-on standards. Starting with 80 PLUS Gold certification, fully-modular cable design, 100% Japanese capacitors, and an ultra-quiet 135mm Fluid Dynamic bearing fan with EVGA ECO mode, these power supplies are built for performance and silence.” – EVGA

Connections

As a fully modular power supply giving off 850w, the EVGA SuperNova G5 has more than enough connections to hook up even the most complex of gaming systems. This also includes those of you who have multiple GPU and (less common) CPU set-ups.