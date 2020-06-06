EVGA Introduces its SuperNOVA GT Series Power Supplies

We have a lot of love here at eTeknix for EVGA power supplies. Offering some of the best performance levels around (at prices that are not too unfriendly on the wallet), you can never go wrong picking one of their designs. In announcing the launch of the new SuperNOVA GT Series, however, if you are in the market for a new PSU, these might just be perfect for you!

EVGA SuperNOVA GT Series Power Supplies

The new EVGA SuperNOVA GT Series sees an upgrade in both aesthetics and electronic components with a unique radial design fan grill, compact 150 mm length and width, 100% Japanese capacitors, and 80 PLUS Gold Certified. These features ensure that your power supply is 90% efficient or higher. In addition, the EVGA SuperNOVA GT uses a long-life 135 mm fan with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for silence, reliability, and a longer life expectancy.

Single +12V Output: Provides a stable output for compatibility with the latest hardware

Fully Modular Design: Choose the cables you need to make cable management simple and clean.

Auto ECO Mode: Fan RPM adapts to the PSU temperature. The fan will shut off in a low temperature/low load environment, resulting in reduced noise.

Full Protection OVP Over Voltage Protection OCP Over Current Protection OPP Over Power Protection SCP Short Circuit Protection UVP Under Voltage Protection Dual OTP Over Temperature Protection on the Primary and Secondary PCB



Price & Availability

At the time of writing, EVGA has not yet confirmed the price or the general release date of the new SuperNOVA GT series power supplies. In terms of cost, however, we would expect these to retail for something in the region of £100-£150 depending on the wattage output. And, in terms of release, expect to see these hitting retailers within the next few weeks.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new designs, you can check out the official EVGA product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!