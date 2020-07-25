EVGA Upgrades the GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 Memory

Introducing the EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO gives you the best gaming performance at a value you cannot resist. Now it’s updated with GDDR6 memory, giving you that extra edge to up your game to the next level.

Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that take advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 Memory

The GeForce GTX 1650 KO with GDDR6 follows in the tradition of the GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 950 and GeForce GTX 1050 of offering performance for the fastest contemporary titles that you can throw at the card. Enjoy up to 70% higher performance when compared to the GeForce GTX 1050 and up to 3x the performance of GeForce GTX 950. GeForce GTX 1650 is a performance breakthrough for E-Sports and 1080p gamers.

With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features, and more, the new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier, and better than ever.

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of the new GeForce GTX 1650 KO, EVGA has confirmed a price in the region of $150. As such, in terms of entry-level/low-cost graphics cards, this is certainly a very tempting proposition. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

