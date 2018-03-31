EVGA Z370 Micro ATX Motherboard Review

EVGA Z370 Micro-ATX

There are loads of impressive Z370 motherboards on the market already. Of course, that’s great news for consumers! EVGA has a habit of not being the first to market, but instead take their time to create the motherboards they know their fans will love. Enter the Z370 Micro-ATX, which comes packed full of features that are sure to please the enthusiast PC gamer.

Equipped with durable power delivery hardware, reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, dual BIOS, 11 Phase VRM, and more, this board is built for stability. If you’re eager to overclock, the upgraded hardware and massive VRM cooling should help you unleash your CPU of choice. Of course, specs here and there are one thing, how it performs in the real world is another. Let’s get it on the test bench and see if EVGA can deliver the goods!

Features

100% Solid State Capacitors.

Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons.

Onboard CPU Temperature Monitor.

3 Year Warranty.

Supports Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Socket 1151 Coffee Lake-S Processors.

Reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots.

RGB Header Support.

Switchable Dual BIOS.

Highly-Efficient 11 Phase Digital VRM.

External Clock Gen.

Included Intel Dual-band WiFi / BT4.2 with an external antenna.

Intel Optane™ Memory Ready.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What EVGA Had to Say