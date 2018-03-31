EVGA Z370 Micro ATX Motherboard Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
EVGA Z370 Micro-ATX
There are loads of impressive Z370 motherboards on the market already. Of course, that’s great news for consumers! EVGA has a habit of not being the first to market, but instead take their time to create the motherboards they know their fans will love. Enter the Z370 Micro-ATX, which comes packed full of features that are sure to please the enthusiast PC gamer.
Equipped with durable power delivery hardware, reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, dual BIOS, 11 Phase VRM, and more, this board is built for stability. If you’re eager to overclock, the upgraded hardware and massive VRM cooling should help you unleash your CPU of choice. Of course, specs here and there are one thing, how it performs in the real world is another. Let’s get it on the test bench and see if EVGA can deliver the goods!
Features
- 100% Solid State Capacitors.
- Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons.
- Onboard CPU Temperature Monitor.
- 3 Year Warranty.
- Supports Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Socket 1151 Coffee Lake-S Processors.
- Reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots.
- RGB Header Support.
- Switchable Dual BIOS.
- Highly-Efficient 11 Phase Digital VRM.
- External Clock Gen.
- Included Intel Dual-band WiFi / BT4.2 with an external antenna.
- Intel Optane™ Memory Ready.
Specifications
What EVGA Had to Say
“The Z370 Micro ATX ushers in the new era of Intel’s mainstream motherboards with performance and features normally reserved for full-size motherboards. Supporting Coffee Lake-S, Intel’s 8th Generation Core processors, the Z370 Micro ATX can be driven by up to 6 physical cores + Hyper-Threading. This board contains standard features, including USB 3.0, M.2, Intel® Optane™ support, 7.1 Channel audio, reinforced PCI-e slots, an Intel Gigabit NIC and included Intel Dual-Band WiFi + Bluetooth. However, there is nothing standard about the Z370 Micro’s overclocking ability. The Micro ATX features a Highly-Efficient Digital VRM, 8 VCORE phases, an External Clock Generator, and full EVGA E-LEET X support. Lastly, a board this powerful would not be complete without 2-Way SLI Support to ensure your dominance over the field. With the EVGA Z370 Micro ATX, mainstream performance just found its new home.” – EVGA