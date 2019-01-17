EVGA’s NU Audio PCIe Sound Card is Now Available

High-End Sound Card from EVGA

Unveiled recently at CES 2019, the NU Audio card from EVGA is a PCIe-based solution engineered by Audio Note. Audiophiles will quickly recognize that name as a UK-based maker of high-performance audio equipment.

While EVGA years of experience with making graphics cards, sound cards are a relatively new venture for them. Hence the partnership with a veteran company like Audio Note.

All the components inside are exclusively picked by Audio Note. It marries immersive audio with lifelike gaming experience. That means this is for users who want the best of both worlds. Having gaming features like positional audio with audiophile grade audio playback and even up to 384kHz 32-bit recording capability.

Does It Have RGB LED?

Like most gaming hardware these days, EVGA is not going to pass up an opportunity to slap this with some RGB LED lighting. It has a 10-mode RGB LED to match your system presets. Moreover, it also has four reactive audio presets. Ultimately, if you are the kind of user who does not like lighting, it is also possible to turn it off.

How Much is the NU Audio PCIe Sound Card?

It is now available for $249 directly from their website or via retailers carrying EVGA products.

For more information, visit this link.