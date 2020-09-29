EVGA’s RTX 3090 KINGPIN HYBRID 360mm AIO Leaks Online

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN is certainly one of the most curious releases from the new Nvidia graphics card series. It is certainly a custom AIB-design that has garnered a lot of attention as earlier this week the GPU was used to set a brand new clock speed world record of 2.58 GHz. In regards to the EVGA 3090 KINGPIN HYBRID, however, we have a very curious creature indeed.

What is it I hear you ask? Well, set to hit retailers in the coming weeks, this graphics card design features a fully-integrated 360mm AIO design! Yes, this is liquid cooling ready out of the box, and better still, thanks to a leak via Videocardz, we now have a full-sized image of it!

EVGA RTX 3090 KINGPIN HYBRID

Almost certainly set to represent EVGA’s ‘flagship’ release from the Nvidia 3090 range, this is the first time ever that EVGA has incorporated a 360mm AIO design into one of their graphics card products and, as such, clearly offers a lot performance potential.

Is this going to be the fastest 3090 available on the market though? Well, in answer to that, it’s yes and no. Put simply, it has been designed for overclockers, but likely will not come overclocked out of the box! Confused? Well, keep reading!

What Can We Expect?

In terms of ‘out of the box’ performance, the EVGA KINGPIN HYBRID isn’t expected to be the most powerful 3090. While this might sound surprising, it honestly isn’t that unusual. Put simply, EVGA has created this GPU to give overclockers all the tools they need to see how far they can push it themselves.

So, while lacking any initial insanely top-end spec performance, expect to see this graphics card being exceptionally popular with those who both look and enjoy squeezing every cuda-core of power and clock speed they can muster!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!