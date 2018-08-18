EVGA’s XC Ultra 1080 Graphics Card Image Leaked

EVGA’s XC Ultra 1080 Graphics Card

With the Nvidia 20XX range of GPU announcement imminent, it’s no small exaggeration to say that the hype is at boiling point. Over the last few days we’ve seen around 10 difference Nvidia 2080/2080TI related product leaks and no, that’s not an exaggeration. It’s fortunate that Nvidia is due to officially announce this (probably) on Monday otherwise at this rate they’d have nothing left to reveal!

As part of the latest range of graphics card images to leak online, in a report via Videocardz the EVGA XC Ultra 2080 has now appeared.

What Can We Tell From The Image?

Unlike many other brands, it seems that EVGA is going for just the dual fan design. Similar to that which we recently saw from MSI though, this model may have some form of RGB lighting. Unless, of course, that’s just a misreading of the packaging. It is speculated that the 2080TI may have a triple fan design, although that, of course, is not confirmed yet.

In the report, it is said that this GPU is based on the TU104 Turing PCB with 2944 CUDA cores. In addition, it also comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit bus.

Official Announcement

We are, of course, expecting the formal announcement of the Nvidia 20XX range of GPU’s on Monday. It’s well known that Nvidia has a booked slot in the upcoming Gamescom event in Germany and that Jensen Huang (the owner of Nvidia) is going to be attending it personally. It’s unlikely he’d make this trip to Germany if this wasn’t big news.

At this point though, we’ll just have to wait and see. Just 2 more days to go!

What do you think? Are you looking to get a 20XX GPU? If so, which variant are you planning on? – Let us know in the comments!