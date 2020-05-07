Evil Genius Can Be Yours to Own & Keep Forever For FREE!

One of the few benefits of this COVID-19 isolation is that we’ve seen a number of developers giving away games for free in an attempt to try and (temporarily at least) relieve our boredom. With ‘Evil Genius’ now on the table, however, you’re not going to want to miss out on this one!

Yep, you can grab a copy of this amazing game and, better still, its yours to own and keep forever!

Evil Genius is Free To Own

So, what is Evil Genius? Well, think of it as something of a mash-up between James Bond and Dungeon Keeper. Essentially, you’re an ‘Evil Genius’ (in case the name didn’t give that away already) and your task is to build a lair and to fend off would be spies.

The games official description reads as follows:

Everybody wants to rule the world! Achieve global power with EVIL GENIUS, the one, and only complete world domination simulator. All the everyday tasks of the deliciously wicked mastermind are available to experience and master from building your ultra-secret base to developing spectacular super-weapons to carry out your nefarious master plan. How evil are you? – Choose from 3 notorious Evil Genius characters to serve as your icon and represent you in your quest for power. – Create the ultimate doomsday device and use it to achieve total global domination. – Create your lair with over 300 items including kung fu academies, rocket caverns, and laboratories. – Use ingenious traps and wicked ‘interrogation’ devices to toy with and dispatch obnoxious overdressed government agents. – Manage your minions as you train them in treacherous trades such as experimental research programs, heavy weapons usage, and international sabotage. – Recruit dastardly henchmen to patrol your base, take out your enemies, and undertake outrageous missions to increase your power and notoriety.

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

With the game currently having a 10/10 rating on Steam, you can go into this one with more than a little confidence that this is an awesome game. Unlike a lot of ‘free’ promotions, however, you can’t claim your game directly from that platform.

Instead, you have to visit ‘Rebellions’ official website, sign up with them, and then link it to your Steam account. From there the game will be activated and, better still, with the highly-anticipated sequel just around the corner, you get a great swing at the original here for absolutely zilch!

You can check out the website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to claim your free game? Have you ever played ‘Evil Genius’ before? – Let us know in the comments!