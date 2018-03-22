Expedia Reveal Hack Exposing Nearly 1m Customers Data

Expedia reveal a major security breach

With Spring (sort of) underway, many of us may be considering where we will take our Summer Holiday. To do this one of the more popular options is to use online websites to try and find the best deals. Of these Expedia is certainly one of the best-known names.

In a report via SkyNews, however, a major security breach at the company may have revealed nearly a million customers private data including, possibly, bank details.

Bank details?

In the report is it believed that via a data hack, nearly 880,000 customers personal data may have been obtained. If that isn’t worrying enough the company, at present, isn’t certain if this personal information may include bank card details. The data breaches appear to have occurred regularly for a consistent period between 2016-2017.

Orbitz, the company who owns Expedia has said: “To date, we do not have direct evidence that this personal information was actually taken from the platform and there has been no evidence of access to other types of personal information, including passport and travel itinerary information.”

When was it discovered?

Well, here the plot thickens alarmingly. Despite the breach occurring for around a year, the hole in their security was not detected and plugged until March 2017. Worse still it has taken nearly a year since then for the company to admit that the data breach occurred. At this point, you doing anything about this is probably too late, but it’s yet another example of an online company having poor security. Something, in addition, you don’t want to hear as a consumer.

What do you think? Do you use Experia? Will this news make you change your mind? In addition, how secure do you think your online data is? – Let us know in the comments!

